London police charge 2 in Ernest Avenue ‘shots fired’ investigation

Two men are facing multiple charges after London Police Service received reports of a gun shot on Ernest Avenue.

Police say they responded to reports of a gunshot at a home on Ernest Avenue at around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. They discovered a bullet had been fired through the door of an apartment.

While the apartment was not occupied at the time, police say they’ve determined that the incident was in fact targeted. The firearm used has not been recovered.

London Police have since charged a 21-year-old London man with possession of a firearm without holding a licence, discharge of a firearm into a place, and mischief under $5000.

A 20-year-old man of Komoka, meanwhile, has been charged with the same offences.

Both of the accused will appear in a London court today.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the London Police or crimestoppers.