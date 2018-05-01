Crime
May 1, 2018 1:32 pm

New Brunswick RCMP looking for firearms stolen from Campbellton home

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The Campbellton detachment of the Northeast District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in relation to a break, enter and theft that resulted in stolen firearms.

Provided/ RCMP
RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help to find three firearms stolen from a home in Campbellton.

Police say the break-in and theft happened at a home on Vanier Street sometime between noon on April 27 and the afternoon of April 29.

Two rifles and a pistol were taken from the residence.

They are:

  • A black and stainless Savage .17 HMR bolt-action rifle
  • A brown A-bolt 300 Winchester mag with 4-8 scope
  • A .22 calibre black Ruger Mark 2 (MK II) pistol

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbellton RCMP detachment at 506-789-6000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

ruger_pistol_2_0

The stolen .22 calibre black Ruger Mark 2 (MK II) pistol.

Provided/ RCMP
winchester_0

The stolen A-bolt 300 Winchester Mag with 4-8 scope.

Provided/ RCMP
savage

The stolen Savage .17 HMR bolt-action rifle.

Provided/ RCMP

Break And Enter
Campbellton NB
Crime
Firearms
NB RCMP
RCMP
Stolen Firearms
stolen pistol
Theft

