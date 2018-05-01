New Brunswick RCMP looking for firearms stolen from Campbellton home

RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help to find three firearms stolen from a home in Campbellton.

Police say the break-in and theft happened at a home on Vanier Street sometime between noon on April 27 and the afternoon of April 29.

Two rifles and a pistol were taken from the residence.

They are:

A black and stainless Savage .17 HMR bolt-action rifle

A brown A-bolt 300 Winchester mag with 4-8 scope

A .22 calibre black Ruger Mark 2 (MK II) pistol

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbellton RCMP detachment at 506-789-6000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.