New Brunswick RCMP looking for firearms stolen from Campbellton home
A A
RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help to find three firearms stolen from a home in Campbellton.
Police say the break-in and theft happened at a home on Vanier Street sometime between noon on April 27 and the afternoon of April 29.
READ: Firearms, jewelry stolen during break and enter at Fredericton-area home
Two rifles and a pistol were taken from the residence.
They are:
- A black and stainless Savage .17 HMR bolt-action rifle
- A brown A-bolt 300 Winchester mag with 4-8 scope
- A .22 calibre black Ruger Mark 2 (MK II) pistol
Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbellton RCMP detachment at 506-789-6000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.