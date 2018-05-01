Canada
Missing woman believed to frequent North Battleford, Saskatoon

Police are making efforts to locate Katherine Rachelle Eikland who has been reported missing.

Battleford RCMP are trying to locate a woman who has been reported missing.

Katherine Rachelle Eikland, 36, was last seen in the downtown area of North Battleford, Sask., during the late afternoon of April 27.

Police believe she frequents the North Battleford and Saskatoon areas.

Eikland is described as having an average build with short dark hair and dark glasses. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded sweat shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eikland is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

