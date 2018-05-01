Your Saskatchewan
May 1, 2018 10:32 am

Your Saskatchewan – Regina: May 2018

By Meteorologist  Global News

May 1: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Colin Chatfield.

Colin Chatfield
A A

Global Regina features a viewer submitted photo for Your Saskatchewan weekdays on Global News Morning, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Submit your photo with a description and location via Facebook, Twitter or by email to YourSask@globalnews.ca.

Photos should be added to the email as an attachment, in jpg format, landscape orientation and at least 920 pixels wide.

READ MORE: Your Saskatchewan – Regina: April 2018

 

Colin Chatfield

May 1: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Colin Chatfield.

Colin Chatfield

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
 Weather
Sask
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan photographers
saskatchewan photography
Saskatchewan photos
Saskatchewan Weather
Scenery
Your Sask
Your Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News