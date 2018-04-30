Officials warn about overwintering fires

As warmer weather returns to the Okanagan, officials are warning some hotspots that survived the winter could flare up.

An overwintering fire happens when a wildfire that burned deep underground last year has continued to smoulder all winter long. It usually doesn’t show any visible signs of activity above the ground.

Officials are concerned about hotspots because of the intensity of some of last year’s fires and the extent of the summer drought.

Most overwintering fires happen within the original fire’s perimeter.

Areas near communities where wildfires burned last year have been scanned using thermal-imaging technology, according to the province.

But B.C. is still warning residents to report any wildfire or smoke immediately by calling 1-800-663-5555 or dialing *5555 on a cellphone.