Ontario election 2018: Oshawa riding

Voters in Oshawa head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Makini Smith

PC: Bob Chapman

NDP: Jennifer French (incumbent)

Green: Deborah Ellis

Geography

The Oshawa riding was first formed in 1955. In 2015 the provincial districts were updated, and Oshawa gained parts of the city which were previously part the Whitby-Oshawa district. The new borders include most of the actual city of Oshawa, although it excludes the rural areas from Taunton Road, which are now part of the Durham district.

Now the riding consists of the City of Oshawa, south of Taunton Road West and Taunton Road East.

History

NDP MPP Jennifer French was first elected for Oshawa in June 2014. French won the race by nearly 7,700 votes against then PC candidate Jerry Ouellette, who previously held the seat between 1995 – 2011.