Regina police investigate early morning trailer park break-in and shooting
Regina police are searching for suspects after a group broke into a trailer in the Glen Elm Trailer Court.
The incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say the suspects ransacked the inside of the trailer before leaving the scene.
While leaving, one of the suspects shot the tenant. The victims injuries are minor and not life threatening.
Police say the investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call 306-777-6500.
