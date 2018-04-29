Overnight rooming house fire sends 3 to hospital
An early-morning fire at a rooming house on Lily Street has sent three people to hospital.
Fire officials said the fire started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at 57 Lily Street, near the Disraeli Freeway.
Officials said three occupants were taken to hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. There is no damage estimate yet.
