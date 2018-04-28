World
April 28, 2018 4:38 pm

‘Burning Man’ festival co-founder Larry Harvey dies aged 70

By John Rogers The Associated Press

Flames shoot from the Flower Tower as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2017.

Reuters/Jim Urquhart
A A

The co-founder of the “Burning Man” festival has died. He was 70.

Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell says Larry Harvey died Saturday morning at a hospital in San Francisco. The cause was not immediately known but he had suffered a stroke on April 4.

Harvey created Burning Man on a San Francisco beach in 1986, later moving the annual event to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

READ MORE: Man dies after running into flaming effigy at Burning Man festival

As many as 70,000 people from around the world now flock to a dry lakebed 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Reno every August for what has become a weeklong celebration.

During that week people are encouraged to build a community and pursue whatever interests them, while respecting one another.

At the celebration’s conclusion a towering wooden effigy is burned to the ground.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Burning Man
Burning Man co-founder
Burning Man Festival
Burning Man Project
counter-culture
Larry Harvey
Larry Harvey dead
Marian Goodell

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News