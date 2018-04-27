Crime
April 27, 2018 2:20 pm
Updated: April 27, 2018 2:22 pm

5 people arrested following drug search in Moncton

By Global News

Five people have been arrested following a search of a home in Moncton Friday morning.

Five people are facing charges after police executed a search warrant inside a Moncton home on Friday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they searched the home on King Street for drugs around 5 a.m.

Police say they seized one firearm and a quantity of drugs at the scene, where all five suspects were arrested.

Police say a 43-year-old woman from Fredericton, a 26-year-old woman from Moncton, a 25-year-old woman from Wakefield, a 32-year-old man from Fredericton and a 29-year-old man from Riverview were all arrested.

All five appeared in Moncton provincial court Friday afternoon to face drug and firearms-related charges.

