5 people arrested following drug search in Moncton
Five people are facing charges after police executed a search warrant inside a Moncton home on Friday.
New Brunswick RCMP say they searched the home on King Street for drugs around 5 a.m.
Police say they seized one firearm and a quantity of drugs at the scene, where all five suspects were arrested.
Police say a 43-year-old woman from Fredericton, a 26-year-old woman from Moncton, a 25-year-old woman from Wakefield, a 32-year-old man from Fredericton and a 29-year-old man from Riverview were all arrested.
All five appeared in Moncton provincial court Friday afternoon to face drug and firearms-related charges.
