Priddis STARS call
April 26, 2018 4:20 pm
Updated: April 26, 2018 5:34 pm

Toddler dies after falling into septic tank in Priddis: RCMP

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

STARS Air Ambulance on the scene of an emergency call involving a child in Priddis on Thursday, April 26.

Okotoks Western Wheel / Brent Calver
A A

A two-year-old boy has died after falling into a septic tank in Priddis Thursday afternoon, RCMP confirm.

STARS Air Ambulance was called just after 1 p.m. to an emergency involving a child in the southern Alberta town of Priddis.

EMS said paramedics were called for reports a young boy had fallen into a septic tank. The boy was flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary in critical, life-threatening condition but later died.

The RCMP was also called to the scene, which is on a property near Highway 22X and Priddis Valley Road.

Priddis is about 50 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Priddis STARS call
STARS Air Ambulance
STARS Air Ambulance Priddis
STARS call Priddis
STARS call Priddis child
STARS emergency call Priddis
STARS Priddis

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News