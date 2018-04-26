Toddler dies after falling into septic tank in Priddis: RCMP

A two-year-old boy has died after falling into a septic tank in Priddis Thursday afternoon, RCMP confirm.

STARS Air Ambulance was called just after 1 p.m. to an emergency involving a child in the southern Alberta town of Priddis.

EMS said paramedics were called for reports a young boy had fallen into a septic tank. The boy was flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary in critical, life-threatening condition but later died.

The RCMP was also called to the scene, which is on a property near Highway 22X and Priddis Valley Road.

Priddis is about 50 kilometres southwest of Calgary.