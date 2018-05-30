Ontario election 2018: Mississauga East—Cooksville riding

Voters in Mississauga East—Cooksville head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Dipika Damerla (incumbent)

PC: Kaleed Rasheed

NDP: Tom Takacs

Green: Basia Krzyzanowski

Geography

The riding makes up the central and eastern parts of Mississauga. Its boundaries are Mavis Road on the west, Central Parkway, Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue East on the north, Etobicoke Creek and the Mississauga-Toronto border on the east, and Queensway on the south.

History

The riding of Mississauga East–Cooksville saw its boundaries shifted after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Mississauga East—Cooksville saw the northwest part of the old riding moved to the new riding of Mississauga Centre and the southern part of the old Mississauga—Brampton South riding incorporated into the new Mississauga East—Cooksville riding. Dipika Damerla, who most recently served as the Minister of Seniors Affairs, is seeking her third term representing Mississauga East—Cooksville. She was first elected provincially in 2011 and succeeded Liberal MPP Peter Fonseca.