Ontario election 2018: Markham—Thornhill riding

Voters in Markham—Thornhill head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Juanita Nathan

PC: Logan Kanapathy

NDP: Cindy Hackelberg

Green: Caryn Bergmann

Geography

The riding is in the southern part of York Region and is made up of parts of Markham and Thornhill. Its boundaries are Bayview Avenue on the west, Highway 407 on the north, Rouge River on the east and Steeles Avenue East on the south.

History

The riding of Markham–Thornhill was created after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Markham—Thornhill is largely made up by the old riding of Markham—Unionville (which was most recently represented by long-time Liberal MPP Michael Chan) and the eastern portion of the old Thornhill riding (which has been represented by the PCs over the past decade and most recently served by first-term PC MPP Gila Martow).