Ontario election 2018: Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes riding
Voters in Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: David Henderson
PC: Steve Clark (incumbent)
NDP: Michelle Taylor
Green: Derek Morley
Geography
Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes has been in existence since 1987, but it was previously under the name of Leeds—Grenville until 2015, when changes were made to provincial ridings to conform to their federal counterparts. The new riding will lose a small portion of its land to Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston riding.
The riding now covers the City of Brockville, North Grenville, Gananoque, Prescott, Athens, Augusta, Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Township of Front of Yonge, Leeds and The Thousand Islands, Rideau Lakes, Merrickville-Wolford and Westport.
History
Progressive Conservative MPP Steve Clark was first elected for the Leeds-Grenville riding in a 2010 by-election, where he won 66 per cent of the vote. He was re-elected in 2011 and 2014, winning over 60 per cent and 50 per cent in each respective year.
