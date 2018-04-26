New ‘Community Justice Centre’ to launch in London

Ontario is launching a new initiative to address the over-representation of marginalized, racialized and Indigenous people in the criminal justice system.

Three new Community Justice centres will open across the province, with the purpose to move justice out of the traditional courtroom and into a community setting to help connect individuals with support systems.

“For vulnerable young adults with a history of poverty, homelessness, and mental health or addictions issues, the justice system is often the first point of contact to access programs and services,” Attorney General Yasir Naqvi said.

“By providing this holistic approach, it is my hope that we can break the cycle of re-offending by addressing the root cause of the criminal behaviour.”

READ MORE: London man charged with first degree murder in Grey Street stabbing

According to the ministry, young adults aged 18 to 25 years make up a significant proportion of criminal charges in London.

“A Youth-in-Transition Community Justice Hub will provide critical support to young adults aged 18-25, currently spiraling in London’s criminal justice system,” said Lise Maisonneuve, Chief Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice.

READ MORE: LTC to conduct third-party review of harassment policies

“The London Police Service will be able to strengthen links with local health, mental health and addictions agencies, as well as continuing education and employment organizations to improve outcomes for young people,” she said.

One centre will open in London, while two others will open in Toronto and Kenora.