April 26, 2018 2:13 am

West Kelowna crews douse second grass fire of day

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

West Kelowna fire crews investigating brush fire off Gellatly Road.

Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan
West Kelowna Fire Rescue quickly doused a brush fire at Gellatly Road and Carrington Road Wednesday night.

It was spotted near the McDonalds off Highway 97 and was spreading into a tree.

The fire was the second of its kind Wednesday. Crews attended a larger blaze off Highway 97 at the Okanagan Connector interchange.

Residents tell Global News RCMP were searching around the condo buildings on Carrington Road following the arrival of fire trucks Wednesday night.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Global News