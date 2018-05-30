Ontario election 2018: Haldimand—Norfolk riding

Voters in Haldimand—Norfolk head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Dan Matten

PC: Toby Barrett (Incumbent)

NDP: Danielle Du Sablon

Green: Anne Faulkner

Geography

Haldimand—Norfolk is a 4,337 sq. km. riding southwest of Hamilton and Niagara that borders on Lake Erie. It comprises the two counties in its name, excluding the Six Nations and New Credit reserves.

History

PC candidate Toby Barrett has represented this area since 1995. In 2014, he received 52 per cent of the vote.

By the numbers

The area is home to 109,655 people as of 2016.