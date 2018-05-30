Ontario election 2018: Haldimand—Norfolk riding
Voters in Haldimand—Norfolk head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Dan Matten
PC: Toby Barrett (Incumbent)
NDP: Danielle Du Sablon
Green: Anne Faulkner
Geography
Haldimand—Norfolk is a 4,337 sq. km. riding southwest of Hamilton and Niagara that borders on Lake Erie. It comprises the two counties in its name, excluding the Six Nations and New Credit reserves.
History
PC candidate Toby Barrett has represented this area since 1995. In 2014, he received 52 per cent of the vote.
By the numbers
The area is home to 109,655 people as of 2016.
