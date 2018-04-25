‘Serious ATV collision’ now fatal: St. Pierre RCMP
RCMP from St. Pierre-Jolys said Wednesday a woman injured in an ATV collision just east of Kleefeld Saturday afternoon had succumbed to her injuries.
Police attended the single-vehicle collision in the RM of Hanover at around 4:20 p.m. April 21.
It happened in a field off Provincial Road 27 East, near Provincial Road 33 North.
The 21-year-old driver was rushed to hospital but has since died.
Police said she had not been wearing a seat belt or a helmet.
A passenger who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash was not injured.
Officials said both women were from the Kleefeld area.
