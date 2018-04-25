Conductor resigns from Toronto Mendelssohn Choir after sexual misconduct allegations

TORONTO — Grammy-nominated conductor Noel Edison has resigned as artistic director of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement, the TMC says its board of directors has received and accepted his resignation.

Last month the TMC announced it had placed Edison on a personal leave of absence while it investigated the allegations.

In a joint statement with the Elora Singers choir in southwestern Ontario, the TMC said they had received letters of complaint “from third parties” regarding his behaviour.

Both organizations also said they launched an independent third-party investigation.

Dean Artists Management, which represents Edison, said Wednesday that it had “no comment.”

Last week the Elora Festival and the Elora Singers announced that Edison’s employment as artistic director of both organizations had been terminated effective immediately.

The TMC says it’s now conducting a review of its anti-harassment policies and of the chorister guidelines.

Edison was nominated for a Grammy earlier this year for best choral performance with the TMC and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. He was previously nominated in 2010.

He was made a member of the Order of Ontario in 2009.