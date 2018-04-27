Bob Layton: The real heroes

Terror attacks, whether they call them that or not, are just cowardly murders.

As a newsman, reporting on suicide bombers not only makes my heart ache for the families, it makes me even more disgusted that the killer would choose to die.

It was like he was saying, “Ha ha — I did it and you can’t touch me.”

Then, there are those obviously looking for some posthumous glory by goading the police into shooting them.

I wish police could have a sniper nearby firing tranquillizer darts so we could bring the jerk to justice and maybe get some answers without some terror group just claiming credit.

That’s why today, I am so thankful for the police officer in Toronto who ignored the demands from the suspect that he shoot the alleged mass murderer.

He ignored indications the suspect might have a gun in his pocket and stood his ground until the guy was on the ground.

Maybe this time we can get some answers. They might even correspond with what we hear from the man arrested after an Edmonton police officer bravely protected his weapon.

These officers have been described as heroes.

I can tell you they are my heroes.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.