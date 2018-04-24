London city council rejects Medway Valley master plan

After a confusing and emotionally-charged debate, London city council rejected staff recommendations for the Medway Valley master plan on Tuesday night.

The plan, which proposed a number of paved trails and new bridges to make Medway Valley more accessible to people with disabilities, was highly controversial, with some arguing the plan could upset the ecological balance in the area.

“It appears that we’re saying people with disabilities are less deserving of public spaces,” said Coun. Maureen Cassidy, who was in favour of the plan.

“The message they will hear is that disabled people don’t have the same value as non-disabled and that the drive to become more accessible, might lead to ecological catastrophe,” she said.

Coun. Phil Squire was highly critical of the plan, going as far as introducing his own motion, which would continue without the added bridges that the master plan entailed.

“If we make a decision today to support the Medway plan, yes we will have a decision, but what we will have in addition to that decision is multiple groups at odds,” said Coun. Squire.

The staff recommendations had two bridges crossing the creek, one near Fanshawe Park Road and Wonderland Road, and one further south near Windermere Road.

“Let’s figure out a way that we can enhance the trail system that is currently there, not upsetting the ecological balance, and find a way to make it truly accessible for everyone,” Squire said.

After many councillors — including Michael van Holst and Tanya Park — expressed their concern regarding the master plan, council eventually voted 4-10 to defeat the plan, but not without making things much more confusing.

Council now looks to vote on parts e), f), g), h), and i). Council trying to speed up the process of an already two hour discussion, but councillor Helmer has asked to pull parts e) and f) to vote on them separately. Council now voting on g), h), and I) #ldnont pic.twitter.com/Uw3PfUmShQ — Christian D'Avino (@C_DAvino980) April 24, 2018

After nearly two hours of debate, council voted to reconsider multiple components in the plan, as there were elements they wanted to pass. At one point, council voted to overturn portions of its own vote in order to break down Squire’s motion, and several new amendments, to allow for separate decisions on each.

The complicated process confused and angered many onlookers in the public gallery.

Eventually, staff was directed to report back on a number of pieces of the master plan, including the need for further public consultation.