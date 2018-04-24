Crown wants adult sentence for teen accused in Manitoba beating death

The sentencing has begun for one of teenagers who plead guilty in connection with the death of Manitoban Serena McKay.

19-year-old McKay was killed in April 2017 on Sagkeeng First Nation. A violent video showing her being brutally beaten the night she died was widely circulated on social media.

Two teens, who cannot be named, were arrested and charged.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for one of the accused’s involvement, which comes with a life sentence.

If she is charged as a youth she will face just three years behind bars.