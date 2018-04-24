Crime
April 24, 2018
Updated: April 24, 2018 12:33 pm

Crown wants adult sentence for teen accused in Manitoba beating death

The death of 19-year-old Serene Mckay rocked the Manitoba First Nation where it happened.

The sentencing has begun for one of teenagers who plead guilty in connection with the death of Manitoban Serena McKay.

19-year-old McKay was killed in April 2017 on Sagkeeng First Nation.  A violent video showing her being brutally beaten the night she died was widely circulated on social media.

READ MORE: Disturbing video from Sagkeeng First Nation part of growing online trend: Psychologist

Two teens, who cannot be named, were arrested and charged.

WATCH: Second teen pleads guilty in death of Serena McKay

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for one of the accused’s involvement, which comes with a life sentence.

If she is charged as a youth she will face just three years behind bars.

