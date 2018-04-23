Saskatoon weather outlook: multiple 20 degree days on the way

Massive warm up is moving in with multiple 20 degree days on the way.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

Zero was where Saskatoon started out the day under partly cloudy skies with wind chills making it feel like -5.

Partly to mostly sunny skies stuck around through the morning, helping warm us up into double digits before noon.

Snow is falling in La Ronge, meantime Saskatoon has already made it into double digits! https://t.co/2rtZduGVre #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/vJl2Ed1ihK — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 23, 2018

Sky conditions should remain the same for the remainder of the day as a breezy northwesterly wind kicks in with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h as we warm up to an afternoon high in the low teens.

Monday Night

Mostly clear skies will stick around Monday night as winds ease and we cool down toward and likely a bit below freezing.

Tuesday

-5 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Tuesday morning under mostly sunny skies before clouds clear right out with pure blue skies and sunshine kicking in later on.

During the day a warm southwesterly wind will pick up with gusts upwards of 40 km/h at times as temperatures climb up close to 20 degrees for an afternoon high.

Wednesday-Friday

A cold front will slip through on Wednesday, bringing in some clouds, a chance of showers and a slightly cooler afternoon high in the mid-teens.

A massive upper ridge of high pressure will build in for the remainder of the week, bringing back pure blue skies and sunshine and a bit warm up with afternoon highs soaring toward the 20s.

Weekend Outlook

A few more clouds are expected to filter in this weekend with winds picking up on Sunday a slightly cooler air tries to press in, but despite that, daytime highs should still push into the low 20s both days.

Aberdeen was the setting for Diane Kacher to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for April 23:

