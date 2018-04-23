Kingston’s town crier welcomes royal baby

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a boy!

In England, keeping with royal tradition, the official announcement of the baby’s birth was placed on an easel outside Buckingham Palace, confirming that both mom and baby are doing well.

Here in Kingston, a royal proclamation was made by the town crier.

On behalf of the city, Chris Whyman congratulated the Duchess of Cambridge and her family on their baby boy. He welcomed the new baby by ringing his bell and bellowing out the proclamation while standing in front of the Kingston sign, across from city hall.

Whyman has announced the past two births in Kingston. He says it’s a way to show our support for the royal family on their special day.