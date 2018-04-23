Duchess of Cambridge goes into labour, is taken to St. Mary’s Hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London in the early stages of labour on Monday morning.

The news was confirmed in a tweet from Kensington Palace.



Story continues below Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Duchess was transported along side William, the Duke of Cambridge by car.

This would mark baby number three for the royal couple, who welcomed Prince George of Cambridge in 2013 and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015.

Kensington Palace had previously announced that the duchess was due to give birth in April 2018.

The Duke and Duchess first announced news of her pregnancy in September.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both born at St. Mary’s Hospital, as was Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge’s brother.

The royal baby’s arrival means that Harry drops to sixth place in succession to the throne.