April 20, 2018 11:41 pm
Updated: April 20, 2018 11:42 pm

Kingston police ready to take to the air with drone

Kingston police show off unmanned aerial drone.

Kingston police have a new tool in their toolbox and it’s ready to take to the air. An unmanned aerial drone is now ready when needed.

Sgt. Darren Keuhl is the program co-ordinator. He says it’ll be used in search and rescue operations, as well as criminal and collision investigations. Views of fires and natural disasters will also be valuable additions.

“It gives you an exact photograph or a mosaic, a fancy word for ‘really good picture of the scene.'”


Keuhl understands that some people have concerns involving privacy. He says if it’s illegal, they can’t do it. In fact, keeping a constant eye on the community couldn’t be further from the truth.

“As a police agency, if we are to go on properties, we have to do it legally, we have to use warrants. It’s not going to be one of those things big brother, eye in the sky, and I can’t stress that enough.”

Kingston police will eventually have six members of the traffic safety and emergency response units trained and certified to operate their single drone.

