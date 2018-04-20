Exploding ants of Borneo burst open their abdomens to splatter enemies with toxic goo

Ants are renowned for their remarkable ability to organize themselves into complex societies, complete with divisions of labour and strict social hierarchies. Among the most fascinating members of ant society are the worker ants, which are typically tasked with foraging for food, constructing and maintaining colonies, and taking care of the queen ant and her brood.

But when it comes to going above and beyond in the quest to protect ant colonies and their inhabitants, few ants — indeed few creatures in the natural world — can match the commitment of the exploding worker ants of Borneo.

The worker ants of the Colobopsis explodens species include a caste of so-called minor workers which, when confronted by an enemy insect, will split their own stomachs open while latching onto the invader, splattering them with toxic goo.

The sticky, yellow substance either kills the intruder or repels it just enough to render it unable to get past the larger “major workers” who guard the entrances to the nest. The suicide attack kills the minor workers, whose valiant acts of martyrdom help maintain the long-term survival and viability of the colony.

After years of tracking and studying ant colonies in the humid jungles of Southeast Asia, scientists finally described the Colobopsis explodens species for the first time earlier this week, in an article published on the journal ZooKeys.

Exploding ants were first described in the scientific literature over a century ago, but the myriad challenges of tracking and studying ants in the rainforest meant that the species couldn’t be studied in more precise detail until a few years ago, according to lead researcher Alice Laciny, an entomologist with the Natural History Museum in Vienna, Austria.

Laciny and her colleagues identified some 15 distinct species of exploding ants, with the canopy-dwelling Colobopsis explodens singled out as the prototypical species of the group, meaning it will serve as a reference and comparison point for future research into exploding ants.

However, the suicide attacks themselves aren’t quite as visually spectacular as the term “explosion” would suggest, Laciny told Global News.

“According to our observations, there needs to be direct physical contact [between the insects]… the defensive fluid does not spray, but rather just splatters out, so it needs to be close range,” she said, adding that the fluid smells somewhat curry-like.

The minor worker ants aren’t capable of reproducing, but their self-sacrifice plays a key role in helping to preserve the gene pool of their colonies, Laciny added.

“This tactic is very rare and especially known from social insects (some bees, termites), where the individual also has a genetic benefit benefit from protecting its relatives in the colony,” Laciny said. “The exact mechanism of caste determination is still to be studied. We suspect environmental factors during development — larval food, duration of the pupal stage — to play a role.”

Laciny says the discovery of Colobopsis explodens is only the beginning of the inquiry into the fascinating world of exploding ants.

Findings about more species, as well as details about the ants’ behaviour, anatomy, evolution and the chemical composition of their weaponized goo, are set to be shared in the near future.

