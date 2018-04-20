Peterborough man charged with fleeing from police in stolen SUV

A Peterborough man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled from police in a stolen SUV.

Police say an SUV was reported stolen from a Dumble Avenue home between April 11 and April 12 and was then involved in a gas drive-off at a Lansdowne Street West gas station on April 12.

“While attempting to flee the gas bar the stolen vehicle struck another vehicle and then fled the scene,” police said.

Later that day an officer located the vehicle stopped at a red light on Medical Drive. When the officer activated his emergency lights, the suspect vehicle fled, police said.

Police say the SUV sped through a red light at Monaghan Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at Wolfe Street and Park Place. The vehicle was later located behind a Dalhousie Street residence. Police were able to identify a suspect.

On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., officers located the suspect in the area of Bethune and Sherbrooke streets.

Christopher Katib-Raimey, 21, of Wolfe Street, is facing several charges including theft, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and flight while pursued by a peace officer.

Police allege Katib-Raimey is also connected to a theft at a Lansdowne Street West clothing store on April 5 and to vehicle break-ins in the area of Charlotte, King and Brock streets in the early morning hours of April 13 and April 14.

As a result, he was additionally charged with the following:

• Five counts of theft under $5,000

• Five counts of nischief under $5,000

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.