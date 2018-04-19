Future of Work 2018

April 19, 2018 7:32 pm

LISTEN: What you need to know before considering a career in law enforcement

By CKNW

The Vancouver police say they need to recruit about 70 to 80 new officers every year.

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

Ever thought about being a cop?

It’s an in-demand job, particularly these days with many baby boomers beginning to near retirement age.

Agencies like the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) are now tasked with recruiting scores of new officers every year. But what are they looking for?

Sgt. Al Gosbee and Det. Const. Andrea Dunn with the VPD’s recruiting team joined CKNW’s Simi Sara on Thursday to lay out the path to a career in law enforcement.

It’s a tough selection process, with a lot of basic requirements. And while some post-secondary is a plus, it’s not essential.

So if you’re thinking of a career on the thin blue line, tune in to find out if you’ve got what it takes.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

