London police open investigation into video of bouncer’s KO punch

London Police have opened an investigation after a video of a man getting punched in the face by a security guard outside of a downtown bar surfaced online.

Police say the incident took place at around 2:00 a.m. Monday, just outside Molly Bloom’s Irish Pub on Richmond Street.

In a short video sent to 980 CFPL, two security guards can be seen forcibly escorting two males outside of the bar. The two men can be seen exchanging words with the guards.

One of the men appears to touch or grab onto the arm of one of the guards during the scuffle. The guard can then be seen turning to the man and punching him in the face, sending him to the sidewalk.

It’s not yet clear what led to the altercation, or what occurred prior to the video being taken.

“Initially, the victim didn’t want to proceed with charges in relation to the assault,” said Const. Sandasha Bough of the London Police Service. “But since then, that has changed, and we have now opened an investigation into the incident.”

Few other details are known, including the identities of those involved.

“There was one individual assaulted, and there was one individual who is being looked at in relation to that particular assault,” Bough said.

At this time, the London Police Service have yet to lay charges as the investigation is early and ongoing.

980 CFPL reached out to the management of Molly Bloom’s for comment, but they were unavailable.