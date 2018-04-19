Man arrested after allegedly dumpster diving for chips and dip

A 35-year-old local man was caught after allegedly breaking into a fenced-in compound to steal bags of chips, dip and salsa.

On Thursday, around 2:15 a.m., police were called to an industrial area near Grant Timmins Drive and Binnington Court after a report about three suspicious people lurking around the area.

According to Cam Mack, Kingston Police communications officer, the presence of the men was suspicious since there would be no reason for pedestrians to be walking around the area at that time of night.

When police arrived, a lone male was located near a hole in the fence and was found to be in possession of wire cutters, a ratchet and sockets. He also had a garbage bag full of chips, dip and salsa. A search of the compound revealed the accused had stolen the items from a dumpster.

According to Mack, theft of garbage in a dumpster on private property is still considered theft. He also said that since the man had the appropriate equipment with him to break into the compound, it looks like the man had planned his alleged break-in.

“He didn’t just get hungry and decide to break in,” Mack said.

The accused was charged with break and enter, theft, and possession of break-in tools. His bail hearing is set for Thursday.