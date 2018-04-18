Tsuut’ina Nation ‘vigorously opposes’ Bragg Creek berm project

There’s some opposition to the proposed berm project for Bragg Creek.

The Tsuut’ina Nation, downstream from the hamlet, hired a consulting firm to conduct its own study to prove not enough is being done to protect them.

Spokesperson Kevin Littlelight said the studies reveal the flood mitigation plan doesn’t reduce the risk of flooding for the hamlet. The nation has filed a “statement of concern” with the provincial government.

“Someone else’s safety doesn’t mean the demise of your neighbour. We want to work in conjunction with the MD (of Rocky View) and province and we want the federal government to step in,” Littlelight said.

The 2013 floods nearly wiped out parts of Bragg Creek. Many who live and do business there feel they couldn’t survive another flood and need the berm protection. Longtime resident and realtor, Willie Prebushewsky, said the community has barely recovered and any plans shouldn’t be stalled.

“The repercussions have lasted a long time and we don’t travel at certain times of the year.

“It’s tough on our psyche to be in this situation every bloody year,” Prebushewsky said.

“We have no protection — as much as having your own generator and some pumps — and that’s not going to stop the river.”

Bragg Creek Chamber of Commerce president and business owner, Lowell Harder, said businesses investing in the community are on the decline. Harder said another flood would destroy them.

“We will stagnate and become a dying community. Already, we have negative population growth. We don’t want the trend to continue for us. To survive, we can’t have growth without protection,” Harder said.

Councillor for the Rocky View County, Mark Kamachi, said Tsuut’ina should be included in consultations.

“They are our neighbours and we share the same boundaries. They have as much say and maybe they haven’t been involved enough,” Kamachi said.

“But I wish the voice would have been more upfront earlier in the process so we’re not dealing with this at this point in time.”

Minister of Environment and Parks Shannon Phillips issued the following statement late Wednesday afternoon:

“The government of Alberta continues to consult with all Treaty 7 First Nations on this important project. We have just received this submission from the Tsuut’ina Nation. It will be assessed in our review process and considered as we move forward with decision making.

“I understand Alberta Transportation plans to move forward with discussions and planning of the Redwood Meadows flood mitigation project with the Tsuut’ina Nation in the near future. We remain committed to the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir for mitigating flood impacts and protecting residents in Calgary and other downstream communities.”