Going to court to fish Corbett Lake

The Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club has doubled down on the public access issue at Corbett Lake by filing a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court.

The Notice of Civil Claim seeks a declaration of a public right of way the club says exists on Corbett Lake as well as an injunction preventing Corbett Lake Lodge, Douglas Lake Ranch and the

Crown itself from interfering with the public’s right to use that access to fish on Corbett Lake.

“Our purpose is to try to force the B.C. government to acknowledge that this is a public lake, “ Rick McGowan from the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club said.

When contacted, one of the owners of Corbett Lake Lodge declined to comment publicly for our story.