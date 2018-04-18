Driver pushed into a pole by another driver in apparent Vancouver road rage incident
A car crash, which is being investigated as an incident of road rage, knocked out power to a busy Vancouver neighbourhood Wednesday.
It happened just after 9 a.m., at Granville Street and 37th Avenue. Witnesses tell Global News one driver swerved his vehicle into another car, which then crashed into a power pole.
That cut off power for about four blocks around the scene.
One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Both drivers were the only ones in their vehicles and they are cooperating with police.
“The driver’s fine,” said Sgt. Ryan Riddall with the Vancouver Police Department. “He came out of the vehicle no problems, and he’s being transported to [Vancouver General Hospital] as a precaution.”
Riddall added that the driver who hit the pole was lucky he was wearing a seat belt.
