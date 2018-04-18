Driver pushed into a pole by another driver in apparent Vancouver road rage incident

A car crash, which is being investigated as an incident of road rage, knocked out power to a busy Vancouver neighbourhood Wednesday.

It happened just after 9 a.m., at Granville Street and 37th Avenue. Witnesses tell Global News one driver swerved his vehicle into another car, which then crashed into a power pole.

That cut off power for about four blocks around the scene.

This vehicle rollover is slowing things down at Granville and W 37. Officer at the scene says it's a good thing this driver was wearing a seatbelt. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/8KMPtTwva9 — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) April 18, 2018

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers were the only ones in their vehicles and they are cooperating with police.

“The driver’s fine,” said Sgt. Ryan Riddall with the Vancouver Police Department. “He came out of the vehicle no problems, and he’s being transported to [Vancouver General Hospital] as a precaution.”

UPDATE FROM POLICE: "It appears a south bound black BMW sedan and grey Toyota Corolla came into contact, leading to the Corolla crashing through a power pole. The Corolla flipped onto its side and live wires from the pole caused a small fire to a nearby tree." pic.twitter.com/6Nh3UZBw6n — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) April 18, 2018

Here's a look at the other car involved in this crash. Police are speaking with witness and both drivers. They have not ruled out road rage as a potential contributing factor.

@GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/Qau7c5Vm3U — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) April 18, 2018

Riddall added that the driver who hit the pole was lucky he was wearing a seat belt.