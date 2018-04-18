Weather
April 18, 2018 2:09 pm
Updated: April 19, 2018 12:25 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: after 6 months of winter, heat finally returns

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: After half a year of winter with snow on the ground, the biggest warm up of 2018 has finally moved into Saskatoon's weather forecast. s

After nearly half a year of with snow on the ground and temperatures falling below freezing, the biggest warm up of 2018 is finally here!

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Following 6.4 centimetres of snow falling in Saskatoon on Tuesday, the added moisture combined with light winds and an inversion brought in thick fog to start the day, with visibility down to 600 metres at times.

The mercury fell back to -7 during the morning with wind chills approaching minus double digits, but we managed to make it all the way up to 5 degrees under beautiful blue skies and sunshine before noon.

The climb continued into the afternoon, up to 9 degrees, the warmest temperature reached so far this year, under mostly sunny skies with lots of melting snow.

Thursday

Partly to mostly sunny skies during the day will help warm us up through the morning and burn off any fog patches that may develop.

Fog patches are possible in parts of Saskatchewan early Thursday morning.

SkyTracker Weather

A bit of a breezy south-southeasterly wind will kick in during the afternoon and help warm us up to a daytime high pushing into double digits for the first time in 2018.

Friday

Lots of sunshine will stick around to wrap up the work week on Friday with a big upper ridge helping to funnel in the heat.

A breezy southerly wind will remain steady through the day, helping boost us up into low double digits for an afternoon high.

An upper ridge of high pressure will help funnel in the heat for the rest of the week.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

Warm air will continue to funnel in for the weekend as a system pushes in that will bring in clouds and some rain late Saturday and into Sunday with strong winds potentially gusting over 70 km/h as daytime highs fall from the mid-teens on Saturday back toward single digits on Sunday.

Strong winds push in early Sunday with near warning level wind gusts possible.

SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Tash Black took the April 18 Your Saskatchewan photo in Île-à-la-Crosse:

Tash Black took the April 18 Your Saskatchewan photo in Île-à-la-Crosse.

Tash Black / Supplied

