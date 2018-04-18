Saskatoon weather outlook: after 6 months of winter, heat finally returns

After nearly half a year of with snow on the ground and temperatures falling below freezing, the biggest warm up of 2018 is finally here!

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Following 6.4 centimetres of snow falling in Saskatoon on Tuesday, the added moisture combined with light winds and an inversion brought in thick fog to start the day, with visibility down to 600 metres at times.

The mercury fell back to -7 during the morning with wind chills approaching minus double digits, but we managed to make it all the way up to 5 degrees under beautiful blue skies and sunshine before noon.

After all that snow & slush yesterday things have cleared up nicely today in Saskatoon! https://t.co/xbxiHIfNPd #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/nBxEd4Bar4 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 18, 2018

This is the warmest it’s been so far this year in Saskatoon – we've made it up to 6 degrees over this noon hour! https://t.co/bv1hGB0ast #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/4lBT1ZHNmR — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 18, 2018

The climb continued into the afternoon, up to 9 degrees, the warmest temperature reached so far this year, under mostly sunny skies with lots of melting snow.

Thursday

Partly to mostly sunny skies during the day will help warm us up through the morning and burn off any fog patches that may develop.

A bit of a breezy south-southeasterly wind will kick in during the afternoon and help warm us up to a daytime high pushing into double digits for the first time in 2018.

Friday

Lots of sunshine will stick around to wrap up the work week on Friday with a big upper ridge helping to funnel in the heat.

A breezy southerly wind will remain steady through the day, helping boost us up into low double digits for an afternoon high.

Weekend Outlook

Warm air will continue to funnel in for the weekend as a system pushes in that will bring in clouds and some rain late Saturday and into Sunday with strong winds potentially gusting over 70 km/h as daytime highs fall from the mid-teens on Saturday back toward single digits on Sunday.

Tash Black took the April 18 Your Saskatchewan photo in Île-à-la-Crosse:

