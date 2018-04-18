April 21 – McGuire Financial

Last month, a small number of Edmontonians got the secret.

This month, you too can learn how to create sustainable financial growth, maintain secure savings and investments, all while having the freedom to finance your existing lifestyle!

Join Glen Zacher and Jayson Lowe from McGuire Financial on Talk to the Experts this week, where they’ll share information on creating a financial process that grows your money safely, and predictably!

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED