April 17, 2018 10:54 am

3 charged with allegedly trafficking drugs, ammunition in Durham region

By Staff The Canadian Press

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police east of Toronto say three people have been charged with allegedly trafficking ammunition.

Investigators with Durham regional police say they executed two search warrants in Oshawa, Ont., and neighbouring Bowmanville, Ont.

They say they found cocaine, marijuana and ammunition.

Three men – a 24-year-old from Oshawa, a 21-year-old from Oshawa and a 32-year-old from Toronto – are facing trafficking charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

