More rain has fallen this April in Vancouver than typically falls all month

It’s true that April showers bring May flowers, but the amount of rain that has fallen on Vancouver so far this April could fill an entire conservatory.

Rain has fallen on the first 13 of 15 days of the month at Vancouver International Airport, and more rain fell on those days than typically falls in the entire month.

So far, 102 millimeters of rain has fallen this month, compared with a long-term average of 44 millimetres for the same month-to-date period.

“While the amount of rain this month can be considered uncommon, by fluke we only need to look back to April of last year to find more rain for the entire month, as 134 millimetres fell in April 2017,” says Mark Madryga, Global BC meteorologist.

However, there are still many more days left in the month and there is more rain yet to come in the forecast.

Madryga says rain will continue Monday, but only isolated showers will fall on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a fine, dry, day on Thursday.

More rain is on the way for Friday afternoon and on Saturday, but Madryga says hang in there, as Sunday through the middle of next week will dry out once again.