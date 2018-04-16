Closures and cancellations for Guelph – Monday, April 16, 2018

Due to inclement weather in the Guelph region, the following closures and cancellations have been reported. For the latest news, tune into Magic 106.1 or 1460CJOY.

WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All schools closed.

UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All schools closed.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: Due to inclement weather, all schools and offices in the UGDSB are closed today (April 16) to staff and students. — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) April 16, 2018

WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD & WATERLOO REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Due to current weather conditions ALL SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED and all school buses, taxis and special education routes operated by the Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Waterloo Region District School Board are cancelled. All evening rental permits are cancelled. All Extended Day Childcare Programs are CLOSED

CONESTOGA COLLEGE

All campuses will remain closed on Monday, April 16 due to inclement weather and dangerous travelling conditions.

WILFIRD LAURIER UNIVERSITY

Campus will remain closed until 11:00 a.m. today.

ST.JOHN’S KILMARNOCK SCHOOL

Closed due to weather.

MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF WELLINGTON

Closed today, due to the inclement weather.

LITTLE FOLKS MONTESSORI DAYCARE

Closed today, due to the inclement weather.

GRANGE HILL EAST NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP

All programs at Grange Hill East Neighbourhood Group are cancelled today.

WELLINGTON HALL ACADEMY

Wellington Hall Academy is closed today, due to weather.

WEST WILLOW VILLAGE

All programs are cancelled today including the Good Morning Club, Recreation Programs and the free Tax Clinic. Please call 519-826-9930 to reschedule any appointments.

GUELPH COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Closed today, due to inclement weather.

KIDS COME FIRST CHILD CARE CENTRE

Closed today, due to the inclement weather.

KIDSABILITY

ALL Kidsability offices are closed in Guelph and Wellington County due to weather.

RESURRECTION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Resurrection Christian Academy is closed due to inclement weather.

TRILLIUM WALDORF SCHOOL

Closed today due to icy conditions.

WHISTLE STOP CO-OP PRE-SCHOOL

Whistle Stop Co-op Preschool is closed today.

COMMUNITY RESOURCE CHILD CARES

Closed today at JD Hogarth, James McQueen and St.Joseph’s.

VICTORY KIDS CLUB

Closed due to weather.

GS CARES

Before and After School programs cancelled for the day due to the weather.

GUELPH MONTESSORI SCHOOL

Closed due inclement weather.

TORCHLIGHT SERVICES

Torchlight Services is closed Monday April 16th due to weather conditions and dangerous driving conditions.

HOPE HEALTH CENTRE

Hope Health Center closed until noon.

LAKESIDE CHURCH GUELPH

ALL Daycare programs cancelled today due to the weather

SHELLDALE FAMILY GATEWAY

All programs and Services at Shelldale Family Gateway (formerly Better beginnings, Better Futures) are cancelled today due to weather. We apologize for any inconvenience.

SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army’s Nursery School and BOTH Salvation Army offices in Guelph will be closed today due to the weather

READY, SET, GO!

Ready Set Go programs as well as all other Children’s programs are closed today in Guelph Eramosa & Erin township.

CAMPUS CHILD CARE COOPERATIVE

Campus Child Care Cooperative is closed today due to ice storm

LILLIPUT LAND NURSERY SCHOOL

Lilliput Land Nursery School is closed today due to the inclement weather.

HARTSLAND DENTAL

Due to the inclement weather, Hartsland Dental will be closed today. Patients will be contacted Tuesday to reschedule appointments. For safety reasons, our staff will not be in today. Please stay home and be safe.

LA GARDERIE DE L’ARC-EN-CIEL CHILDCARE CENTRE

La garderie de l’arc-en-ciel childcare centre is closed.

SUZUKI STRING SCHOOL OF GUELPH

All SSSG classes are cancelled today due to inclement weather.

HOLLY HUGHES DANCE ACADEMY

All classes cancelled.

ROYAL CITY CO-OPERATIVE PRESCHOOL

All programs are cancelled.

GINGERBREAD HOUSE PRE-SCHOOL

Closed due to the weather

LJP SKILLS TRAINING

Closed due to the weather on Monday, April 16th.

WELLINGTON COUNTY SEPARATE SCHOOL BOARD

Closed, along with Noah’s Ark Childcare.

WEE TALK

The Wee Talk program at St. Joseph’s in Guelph is cancelled today due to weather.

GUELPH SCHOOL OF MUSIC

All Guelph School of Music lessons are cancelled.

HOSPICE WELLINGTON

All programs and community level at Hospice Wellington are closed.

LIVING YOGA AND HEALTH

Classes are cancelled due to difficult road and sidewalk conditions.

PILATES IN GUELPH

Studio is closed. All classes and private sessions are cancelled.

PEOPLE INFORMATION NETWORK

PIN – The People and Information Network is closed.

SKILLS UPGRADING PROGRAM @ UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Skills Upgrading Program classes are cancelled.

ROYAL CITY NURSERY

Due to poor road conditions and the loss of power, Royal City Nursery is closed Monday, April 16.

Any clients with appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible, however, staff will not be in today. Please be safe today.

ACTION READ

Action Read is closed today. All Family and Adult Literacy programmes are cancelled.

GIRL GUIDES & PATHFINDERS of GUELPH

Tonight’s Trip has been cancelled due to the weather.

IMMIGRANT SERVICES OF GUELPH WELLINGTON

Offices are closed, Tax Clinic running from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. is cancelled.

EVERGREEN SENIORS CENTRE

All line dancing programs cancelled today.

PARADA DENTURES

Due to the inclement weather Parada Dentures will be closed today. To all patients we will contact you on Tuesday to reschedule your appointments.

GUELPH KIWANIS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Morning classes for the Guelph Kiwanis Music Festival cancelled.

FAMILY COUNSELLING AND SUPPORT SERVICES FOR GUELPH-WELLINGTON

Closed today due to the weather. Will reopen tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

PATHWAYS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES

Programs cancelled at all campuses of Pathways Educational Services.

ROCKWOOD MUSIC ACADEMY

ALL classes this evening are cancelled due to the weather.

2nd CHANCE EMPLOYMENT COUNSELLING

All 2nd Chance Employment Counselling offices in Guelph and Fergus closed.