Closures and cancellations for Guelph – Monday, April 16, 2018

Due to inclement weather in the Guelph region, the following closures and cancellations have been reported. For the latest news, tune into Magic 106.1 or 1460CJOY.
WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
All schools closed.
UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
All schools closed.
WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD & WATERLOO REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Due to current weather conditions ALL SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED and all school buses, taxis and special education routes operated by the Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Waterloo Region District School Board are cancelled. All evening rental permits are cancelled. All Extended Day Childcare Programs are CLOSED
CONESTOGA COLLEGE
All campuses will remain closed on Monday, April 16 due to inclement weather and dangerous travelling conditions.
WILFIRD LAURIER UNIVERSITY
Campus will remain closed until 11:00 a.m. today.
ST.JOHN’S KILMARNOCK SCHOOL
Closed due to weather.
MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF WELLINGTON
Closed today, due to the inclement weather.
LITTLE FOLKS MONTESSORI DAYCARE
Closed today, due to the inclement weather.
GRANGE HILL EAST NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP
All programs at Grange Hill East Neighbourhood Group are cancelled today.
WELLINGTON HALL ACADEMY
Wellington Hall Academy is closed today, due to weather.
WEST WILLOW VILLAGE
All programs are cancelled today including the Good Morning Club, Recreation Programs and the free Tax Clinic. Please call 519-826-9930 to reschedule any appointments.
GUELPH COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Closed today, due to inclement weather.
KIDS COME FIRST CHILD CARE CENTRE
Closed today, due to the inclement weather.
KIDSABILITY
ALL Kidsability offices are closed in Guelph and Wellington County due to weather.
RESURRECTION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Resurrection Christian Academy is closed due to inclement weather.
TRILLIUM WALDORF SCHOOL
Closed today due to icy conditions.
WHISTLE STOP CO-OP PRE-SCHOOL
Whistle Stop Co-op Preschool is closed today.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE CHILD CARES
Closed today at JD Hogarth, James McQueen and St.Joseph’s.
VICTORY KIDS CLUB
Closed due to weather.
GS CARES
Before and After School programs cancelled for the day due to the weather.
GUELPH MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Closed due inclement weather.
TORCHLIGHT SERVICES
Torchlight Services is closed Monday April 16th due to weather conditions and dangerous driving conditions.
HOPE HEALTH CENTRE
Hope Health Center closed until noon.
LAKESIDE CHURCH GUELPH
ALL Daycare programs cancelled today due to the weather
SHELLDALE FAMILY GATEWAY
All programs and Services at Shelldale Family Gateway (formerly Better beginnings, Better Futures) are cancelled today due to weather. We apologize for any inconvenience.
SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army’s Nursery School and BOTH Salvation Army offices in Guelph will be closed today due to the weather
READY, SET, GO!
Ready Set Go programs as well as all other Children’s programs are closed today in Guelph Eramosa & Erin township.
CAMPUS CHILD CARE COOPERATIVE
Campus Child Care Cooperative is closed today due to ice storm
LILLIPUT LAND NURSERY SCHOOL
Lilliput Land Nursery School is closed today due to the inclement weather.
HARTSLAND DENTAL
Due to the inclement weather, Hartsland Dental will be closed today. Patients will be contacted Tuesday to reschedule appointments. For safety reasons, our staff will not be in today. Please stay home and be safe.
LA GARDERIE DE L’ARC-EN-CIEL CHILDCARE CENTRE
La garderie de l’arc-en-ciel childcare centre is closed.
SUZUKI STRING SCHOOL OF GUELPH
All SSSG classes are cancelled today due to inclement weather.
HOLLY HUGHES DANCE ACADEMY
All classes cancelled.
ROYAL CITY CO-OPERATIVE PRESCHOOL
All programs are cancelled.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE PRE-SCHOOL
Closed due to the weather
LJP SKILLS TRAINING
Closed due to the weather on Monday, April 16th.
WELLINGTON COUNTY SEPARATE SCHOOL BOARD
Closed, along with Noah’s Ark Childcare.
WEE TALK
The Wee Talk program at St. Joseph’s in Guelph is cancelled today due to weather.
GUELPH SCHOOL OF MUSIC
All Guelph School of Music lessons are cancelled.
HOSPICE WELLINGTON
All programs and community level at Hospice Wellington are closed.
LIVING YOGA AND HEALTH
Classes are cancelled due to difficult road and sidewalk conditions.
PILATES IN GUELPH
Studio is closed. All classes and private sessions are cancelled.
PEOPLE INFORMATION NETWORK
PIN – The People and Information Network is closed.
SKILLS UPGRADING PROGRAM @ UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Skills Upgrading Program classes are cancelled.
ROYAL CITY NURSERY
Due to poor road conditions and the loss of power, Royal City Nursery is closed Monday, April 16.
Any clients with appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible, however, staff will not be in today. Please be safe today.
ACTION READ
Action Read is closed today. All Family and Adult Literacy programmes are cancelled.
GIRL GUIDES & PATHFINDERS of GUELPH
Tonight’s Trip has been cancelled due to the weather.
IMMIGRANT SERVICES OF GUELPH WELLINGTON
Offices are closed, Tax Clinic running from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. is cancelled.
EVERGREEN SENIORS CENTRE
All line dancing programs cancelled today.
PARADA DENTURES
Due to the inclement weather Parada Dentures will be closed today. To all patients we will contact you on Tuesday to reschedule your appointments.
GUELPH KIWANIS MUSIC FESTIVAL
Morning classes for the Guelph Kiwanis Music Festival cancelled.
FAMILY COUNSELLING AND SUPPORT SERVICES FOR GUELPH-WELLINGTON
Closed today due to the weather. Will reopen tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.
PATHWAYS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES
Programs cancelled at all campuses of Pathways Educational Services.
ROCKWOOD MUSIC ACADEMY
ALL classes this evening are cancelled due to the weather.
2nd CHANCE EMPLOYMENT COUNSELLING
All 2nd Chance Employment Counselling offices in Guelph and Fergus closed.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.