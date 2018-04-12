Pedestrian dies after being struck by freight train near Guelph GO

Rush-hour train service on the Kitchener GO line has been suspended at Georgetown after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train Thursday afternoon, the transit operator says.

Investigators and emergency personnel are expected to be at the scene, just east of Guelph GO station, for several hours.

Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins said she didn’t have further details on what had happened.

Kitchener line trains are stopping at Georgetown, and buses will take passengers the rest of the way, stopping at Acton, Guelph and Kitchener.

With files from Don Mitchell