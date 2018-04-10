Garrett’s Legacy Act gets reintroduced at Queen’s Park for anchored soccer nets

Prince Edward-Hastings Member of Provincial Parliament Todd Smith has reintroduced Garrett’s Legacy Act.

It’s a private member’s bill to ensure soccer nets are anchored in place.

The bill was introduced, and named, after Napanee youngster Garrett Mills who died in a tragic mishap last spring.

Dave Mills, Garrett’s father, describes himself as an eternal optimist and believes the bill will eventually become law.

“I’m a very hopeful guy, I really believe in people. I’ve seen it, I think maybe more so especially this past year, beginning with the support we’ve had and the thoughtfulness that people have.

“And then again, the level of leadership like people like Todd Smith, so I’m hopeful.”

Garrett was killed in May of 2017 when an unanchored soccer net he was climbing on toppled over and crushed him. Dave Mills knows nothing can bring his son back, but getting the bill reintroduced and eventually passed will certainly help. MPP Smith agrees.

“When we did debate this bill prior to Christmas, it received unanimous consent in the legislature at second reading, so this is something that all three parties believe is important to do and hopefully, we can get it done before the election.”

With soccer season just around the corner, both Smith and Mills feel any kind of awareness about unanchored nets is the first step to avoiding similar accidents.