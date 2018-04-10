Maritimers take part in #PutYourSticksOut campaign in honour of Humboldt bus crash victims

It’s a simple — yet moving — tribute to honour 15 lives lost in rural Saskatchewan last Friday.

Canadians are placing hockey sticks on their front porches in honour of the victims of the bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

FULL COVERAGE: Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Maritimers are taking part in the #PutYourSticksOut campaign and are sharing their images with Global News.

READ MORE: Canadians are leaving their hockey sticks on front porches to pay tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Here are some of the photos we’ve received: