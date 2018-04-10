Canada
April 10, 2018 9:58 am
Updated: April 10, 2018 10:33 am

Maritimers take part in #PutYourSticksOut campaign in honour of Humboldt bus crash victims

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

This tribute in Hortonville, N.S. is one of many across the country in honour of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Submitted/ Ashley Curry
It’s a simple — yet moving — tribute to honour 15 lives lost in rural Saskatchewan last Friday.

Canadians are placing hockey sticks on their front porches in honour of the victims of the bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Maritimers are taking part in the #PutYourSticksOut campaign and are sharing their images with Global News.

Here are some of the photos we’ve received:

30531371_1948588298545428_2080535995597455360_n

Submitted by Carrie Good from New Brunswick.

Submitted/ Carrie Good
20180409_202119

Submitted by Craig Hughes of Moncton.

Submitted/ Craig Hughes
IMG_9089

Submitted by Janelle of Fredericton.

Submitted/ Janelle
30531048_10155376512683457_2564897260206817280_n

Submitted by Chantelle Lewis-Moore from Eastern Passage, N.S.

Submitted/ Chantelle Lewis-Moore
30571725_10160321877270596_3822887453718949942_n

Submitted by Christine McDonald, who says her boys put their hockey sticks out before bed.

Submitted/ Christine McDonald
30594237_10157020147072289_3028611727966076928_n

Submitted by Michelle Grover-Forrest from Cole Harbour, N.S.

Submitted/ Michelle Grover-Forrest
30515748_10156091614251145_8979431900330328064_n

Submitted by Yvonne LaPierre showing hockey sticks from former Halifax Citadels players.

Submitted/ Yvonne LaPierre
30582180_10156026264471041_225430498220965888_n

This tribute in Hortonville, N.S. is one of many across the country in honour of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Submitted/ Ashley Curry

