Bill Kelly: Federal government spends millions in legal fees to battle veterans

In the last federal election two years ago, Justin Trudeau promised that Canadian veterans would never have to go to court to fight for what is rightfully theirs.

However, in the past two years, the federal government has spent $38 million in legal fees on legal actions with veterans.

The majority of that money was for legal fees in disputes with veterans about benefits and financial compensation.

Just imagine if that $38 million had been funnelled into veterans’ programs instead of court battles.

There is no word on how much the previous government spent in legal fees battling veterans requests for more assistance. Suffice it to say that they are on no moral high ground either.

It boggles the mind to think that members of Parliament ensure that they have a lucrative pension for their service to their country, but they can’t seem to find the money to assist men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to serve Canada.

Many of those heroic veterans are dealing with severe mental and physical scars that affect them and their loved ones.

It’s time that our government stopped treating assistance for veterans as a line item in a budget and looked at it for what it really is: compassionate assistance for men and women who put their lives on the line in service to Canada.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News