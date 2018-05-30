Ontario election 2018: Brampton East riding

Voters in Brampton East head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Parminder Singh

PC: Sudeep Verma

NDP: Gurratan Singh

Green: Raquel Fronte

Geography

Brampton East encompasses all of the eastern part of the city predominantly starting from Torbram Road to the border with Vaughan.

History

The newly-formed riding was created from two other Brampton ridings in 2015. One of those ridings was Bramalea-Gore-Malton which was held by the current Leader of the Federal NDP, Jagmeet Singh. His younger brother, Gurratan Singh will represent the NDP in the new riding, but will be up against a familiar face in the Liberal Party’s Parminder Singh, who was the founding host of Hockey Night in Canada in Punjabi broadcast.