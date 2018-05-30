Ontario election 2018: Algoma—Manitoulin riding

Voters in Algoma—Manitoulin head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Charles Fox

PC: Jib Turner

NDP: Michael Mantha (incumbent)

Green: Justin Tilson

Geography

Algoma-Manitoulin spans the eastern half of Lake Superior, and comprises the southern area of Ontario between Thunder Bay and Sudbury, excluding Sault Ste. Marie. It includes several small towns, including Elliot Lake. It covers a total area of 109,575 square kilometers.

History

NDP Candidate Michael Mantha is the incumbent MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin. Mantha has held this seat since 2011. He held the seat during the 2014 Ontario general election, winning 53.41% of the votes.