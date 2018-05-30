Ontario election 2018: Algoma—Manitoulin riding
Voters in Algoma—Manitoulin head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Charles Fox
PC: Jib Turner
NDP: Michael Mantha (incumbent)
Green: Justin Tilson
Geography
Algoma-Manitoulin spans the eastern half of Lake Superior, and comprises the southern area of Ontario between Thunder Bay and Sudbury, excluding Sault Ste. Marie. It includes several small towns, including Elliot Lake. It covers a total area of 109,575 square kilometers.
History
NDP Candidate Michael Mantha is the incumbent MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin. Mantha has held this seat since 2011. He held the seat during the 2014 Ontario general election, winning 53.41% of the votes.
