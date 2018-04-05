GoFundMe page launched for man shot by Hamilton police

An online fundraiser has been launched by a neighbour of the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by Hamilton police on Tuesday.

The GoFundMe page aims to raise $10,000 to pay for Quinn MacDougall’s funeral and burial.

The page, which has collected more than $1,400 as of Thursday afternoon, says, “His family, friends and community are absolutely devastated by this senseless and horrific loss.”

The page says, “All funds raised will go directly to his mother Jodie.”

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating two Hamilton police officers in connection with the shooting.

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hamilton police say officers responded to a threat in progress involving a weapon at a townhouse complex on Caledon Avenue near Upper James and Mohawk.

Police say the man was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital after an “interaction” with officers.

The Special Investigations Unit is asking anyone who may have video evidence related to the incident to upload the video through the SIU website.