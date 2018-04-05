Toronto police release image of suspect vehicle in Scarlettwood homicide

Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle they believe was involved in the unsolved homicide of a 22-year-old man in Etobicoke in January.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West in the city’s Scarlettwood neighbourhood.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located a man in a laneway with gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: ‘Why did you kill my son?’: Mother of Etobicoke man shot in random attack begs for answers

The victim, identified as Shaquille Wallace of Toronto, was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have since called the shooting a random attack.

Authorities believe the vehicle is a black, blue or green 2001-2007 Mercedes C230, C240 or C320.

READ MORE: Police investigating after man fatally shot in Etobicoke

The Scarlettwood neighbourhood saw a similar random killing two months later in mid-March when 26-year-old Nnamdi Ogba was approached from behind and shot in the back.

Police said he was an innocent bystander in what they call a “turf war.”

Two men were charged with first-degree murder in connection with Ogba’s death after police executed several search warrants last month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

VIDEO: Mother of Shaquille Wallace speaks out after he was fatally shot earlier this year