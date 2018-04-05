Toronto police release image of suspect vehicle in Scarlettwood homicide
Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle they believe was involved in the unsolved homicide of a 22-year-old man in Etobicoke in January.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West in the city’s Scarlettwood neighbourhood.
Police said officers arrived on scene and located a man in a laneway with gunshot wounds.
The victim, identified as Shaquille Wallace of Toronto, was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Investigators have since called the shooting a random attack.
Authorities believe the vehicle is a black, blue or green 2001-2007 Mercedes C230, C240 or C320.
The Scarlettwood neighbourhood saw a similar random killing two months later in mid-March when 26-year-old Nnamdi Ogba was approached from behind and shot in the back.
Police said he was an innocent bystander in what they call a “turf war.”
Two men were charged with first-degree murder in connection with Ogba’s death after police executed several search warrants last month.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
