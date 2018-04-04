Not-so-happy hour for Langley driver busted at 4 times the legal limit just after noon

It was anything but happy hour for an impaired driver in Langley, who was arrested after blowing more than four times the legal limit on Wednesday.

In fact, it was just after noon.

Langley RCMP said the 45-year-old woman was taken into custody after she crashed her car into a parked vehicle on 48 Avenue near 219 Street.

While damage to both vehicles was minor, officers at the scene suspected her of being impaired and deployed a breathalyzer, which she failed, Mounties said.

It was the second time in under two months that the Langley RCMP caught a highly intoxicated noon-time driver.

In February, the RCMP caught another female driver who had hit a telephone pole and driven into two ditches.

She, too, blew four times over the limit.

In a media release, the detachment said it had seen a spike in impaired driving calls in recent months.

Officers had investigated 52 drivers suspected of driving under the influence in March alone.