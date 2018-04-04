Wind warning in effect for Greater Toronto Area

The Greater Toronto Area is under a wind warning as an arctic cold front moves through the region on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said strong westerly winds will push through the area in the afternoon with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Officials said winds will gradually begin to diminish Wednesday evening.

Authorities said there could be power outages in some areas and damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Motorists are urged to adjust their driving due to changing road conditions.

Wednesday’s high is 5C with an evening low of -4C and a chance of flurries.

Wind warning issued for #GTA #Toronto and large swath of Southern Ontario – potential for wind gusts to 90 km/h on Wednesday with possible power outages – secure loose items! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/1sO4fes4ap — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) April 3, 2018