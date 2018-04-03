Canada
Selling cannabis illegally in Nova Scotia could net the offender a $10K fine

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia has announced its legislation for cannabis sales in the province.

Proposed Nova Scotia legislation would see fines as high as $10,000 for illegal marijuana sales or distribution to a person under 19.

The fines are part of a series of penalties around the legal age, possession and cultivation of recreational cannabis introduced today by Justice Minister Mark Furey.

Furey says the province will also harmonize its penalties for alcohol with those proposed for marijuana so sanctions are consistent.

Under the changes, cannabis use will be prohibited in any vehicle including motorized boats and people could be fined up to $2,000 for consumption, or for improper storage in a vehicle.

Anyone under 19 found with less than five grams of cannabis would face seizure of the drug, and a fine of no more than $150.

Andrew Murie, CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada, says Nova Scotia’s changes are the most comprehensive the organization has seen in any province.

Murie says the harmonization of alcohol and cannabis penalties in particular, is something MADD “fundamentally believes is the right direction to go in.

